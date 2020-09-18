Every industry uses terminology that may seem like a foreign language to someone unfamiliar.
If residential construction terms like “punch list” and “draw” have left you feeling overwhelmed, you are not alone. Most homeowners are not aware of the different terms remodelers and builders use to describe a project.
To help you have a smooth experience, here is a glossary of some of the common terms used by builders and remodelers to help you understand the language related to your project:
Allowance: A specific dollar amount allocated by a contractor for items in a contract for which the brand, model number, color, size or other details are not yet known.
Bid: A proposal to work for a certain amount of money, based on plans and specifications for the project.
Building codes: Construction rules and regulations set by the governing municipality, required to be met for home and building safety.
Building permit: Formal permission obtained by the builder from the governing municipality, required to begin construction.
Certificate of occupancy: Certifies that the construction of the home has met all building codes, passed all inspections, and is safe for occupants.
Certified aging-in-place specialist: A CAPS professional is knowledgeable about the strategies and techniques to meet the home modification needs of home owners who want to continue living in their homes safely, independently and comfortably, regardless of age or ability level.
Draw: A detailed payment schedule for a construction project. A designated payment is “drawn” from the total project budget to pay for services completed to date.
Change order: A written authorization to the contractor to make a change or addition to the work described in the original contract. The change order should reflect any changes in cost.
Punch list: A list of work items to be completed or corrected by the contractor, typically near or at the end of a project.
Subcontractor: A person or company hired directly by the contractor to perform specialized work at the job site, like a plumber or electrician, and is sometimes referred to as a trade contractor.
The homebuilding industry has a language all its own and is often difficult to grasp. Understanding the most common terms you may encounter will give you the confidence to navigate the process smoothly. When in doubt, ask for clarification. Your builder will happily explain terms to you.
Paul Holzinger is owner of Holzinger Homes LLC and the president of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.