LEGO HOMES: Children, teens and adults can create homes made of LEGO blocks and then enter their designs in a contest organized by the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.
Photos of LEGO homes will be accepted until 8 a.m. Thursday through the association’s website.
A panel of judges will review entries, rating them on overall appearance, creativity and craftsmanship. The top prize is a $50 gift card to Micon Cinemas. Winners will be notified the week of Feb. 6.
The contest will be broken up into five divisions, including awards for teams of LEGO builders, individuals ages 16 and up and numerous categories for younger children.
Division winners will have their LEGO homes on display at the Home & Garden Show on Feb. 17 to 19 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, 5150 Old Mill Plaza.
To enter the contest, go to tinyurl.com/2jepwkxf.
Only one entry is allowed per person. Participants must live in either Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire or Pepin counties.
