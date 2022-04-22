Q: A few friends and I went in on a house together. I made the initial down payment, and we split the mortgage payment each month. The plan is for them to save their share of the down payment over 10 years and pay me that amount while adding their name to the title.
Was this the right way to set this up? Are there any negative consequences to our plan?
A: Buying a property with friends is like going into business together.
These scenarios work out best if everyone understands their rights and responsibilities and the risks involved.
The best way to ensure a successful outcome is by making sure the plan’s foundation is sound.
Even when everyone is nodding along, there is no way to tell if everyone is really on the same page.
The best way to ensure this is to sign a written agreement. The written word has a certain magic — it takes an idea out of someone’s head and makes it real and better understood by others.
I often deal with people who say they are in sync until we start writing out the agreement and realize they had different ideas about the project. It is best to hammer out these differences before starting because discovering the problem after the fact is much more difficult and costly.
There are potential issues with the way you structured this.
For example, if the person in title unexpectedly passes away, the property might go to their spouse or children instead of their friends helping to foot the bill. Similar issues could occur if one of the other friends dies.
Problems could quickly arise if two or more friends have a falling out, or if someone stops making their part of the monthly payments.
There can also be tax consequences when it comes time to add their names to the title or sell the property.
Setting this up properly, helped by experienced professionals, is a small expense compared to the problems it can help avoid.
• • •
Q: Our condominium has a foreclosed unit that was sold at auction. The new owner has ignored our condo’s requirement to have tenants apply with the association before leasing the unit.
If an apartment is bought through a foreclosure, can the purchaser rent the unit without the association’s screening of the tenants?
A: Many community associations’ controlling documents require that prospective purchasers or renters be screened by the association before being allowed to buy or rent the property.
The screening process needs to be done fairly, applying the same standards to all occupants. This is easy to accomplish when a new tenant or purchaser is applying.
However, when a property transfers to a new owner by operation of the law, for example, when someone inherits it, or the property is foreclosed, there is no opportunity for the association to screen the new resident.
Associations are unhappy with this arrangement but have to live with it.
The good news for associations is that even though the new owner did not have to be approved, they still have to follow the community’s regulations, just like the other owners.
This means they must pay monthly dues, special assessments, follow community rules and get the prospective buyer or tenant approved if they want to sell or rent the property.
If they ignore the rules, they have the same penalties as everyone else.
Since the new owner is breaking your community’s rules, the board should use their available tools, such as levying fines and possibly taking legal enforcement action.
But, before taking these steps, it would be a good idea to speak with the new owner and make sure they know how the community works.
This vital information is often shared during the application process they did not go through, and it is possible they are not flouting the rules; they just do not know what they are.
Gary M. Singer is a Florida attorney and board-certified as an expert in real estate law by the Florida Bar. He practices real estate, business litigation and contract law from his office in Sunrise, Fla. He is the chairman of the Real Estate Section of the Broward County Bar Association and is a co-host of the weekly radio show Legal News and Review. He frequently consults on general real estate matters and trends in Florida with various companies across the nation. Send him questions online at sunsentinel.com/askpro or follow him on Twitter @GarySingerLaw.