EAU CLAIRE — A four-day Parade of Homes begins Thursday in the Chippewa Valley.
Six newly-built homes and one that underwent significant remodeling are part of the first-time autumn event sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.
"After our regularly scheduled June Parade of Homes went virtual this year, we wanted an opportunity to allow the public to tour homes in person and connect with area builders," CVHBA executive officer Christina Thrun said in a news release.
The homes will be available for tours between 1 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Six of the homes are in the Eau Claire area, while the other is in Osseo. The new homes range in value from about $200,000 to $800,000.
Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will have some health and safety precautions in place. Each house will allow a limited number of people in at a time, and all visitors will be required to wear face masks. Hand sanitizer will be available for use throughout the homes and they will be regularly cleaned during the event.
Tickets for the parade are $8 in advance, available at Royal Credit Union locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie. Tickets also can be purchased through the CVHBA's website, cvhomebuilders.com.
During the event, tickets will cost $10 and can be purchased online or at each of the homes on the parade.