Q: I have been living in the same large rental community for the last decade. The complex was sold to a new company that is renovating units as the current renters move out and then reletting them at a much higher price.
I recently learned they are not renewing people’s leases. Instead, they are offering tenants to move into one of the renovated units at a higher rent.
Is there anything I can do to stay in my unit at the current price when I come up for renewal?
A: When figuring out your rights as a tenant, the first step is to review your lease agreement carefully.
A lease binds the landlord and tenant to what was agreed upon and cannot be changed unilaterally. If a landlord sells the rented property, the new landlord is bound to the same terms as before.
If your lease allows you to renew, the already agreed on renewal terms will apply.
However, most residential leases are not actually renewable. Instead, they expire after a year, and the landlord and tenant enter a new, similar lease. It sounds like this is your situation.
When your current lease expires, you must negotiate a new one.
Even under normal circumstances, starting this process a few months in advance is best so that you can make alternate living arrangements if necessary.
In many places, a landlord must give advance notice, usually two or three months, if the rent is going to be raised by more than a small amount or if the landlord does not intend to offer their tenant another lease.
Because this varies from county to county and sometimes by city, you will need to check to see what applies where you live. You should be able to find this information by calling your city and county or searching the internet.
Since you know this may be a problem, reach out to your landlord to discuss your options.
Given your long tenure, your new landlord may be willing to work with you to come up with a solution you can both accept.
If not, you will have the maximum time to find a new place to live.
Q: My sister and I inherited a condo when my mom passed last year. We have been living here for a year with no problems. We plan to sell the apartment and move later this year to be closer to family.
We got a notice from the board that we must be vetted and pass a background check at $100 for each of us.
If we don’t play their game, can they make us leave or interfere with selling our unit?
A: If your community association’s documents allow it, a board, often with the help of the management company, can vet new residents by looking at various factors, such as credit score, income and a background check.
However, a community association cannot get in the way when someone comes to own real estate by “operation of law,” such as by winning a foreclosure auction or inheriting it.
There is a pecking order to who gets to decide, and the legal system will override the community’s rules.
While, under these circumstances, the board cannot stop someone from becoming an owner of the property, it may be able to stop that same person from living there.
This can only occur when it is spelled out in the association’s formative documents, but if the rules allow it, it is possible that a unit owner may not be allowed to live in their apartment.
If this is the case in your community, and you decide to not cooperate, the association can fine you and eventually take legal action, suing for an injunction.
Since you plan on selling soon anyway, you may want to submit your application and jump through the hoops.
