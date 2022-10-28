The sharp rise in mortgage rates in 2022 has hampered housing affordability and led to fewer home sales. Aside from those obvious bits of fallout, the run-up in rates has also delivered a surprise: Many homeowners are choosing not to sell because they don’t want to give up the super-low rates they locked in during 2020 and 2021.

In the depths of the pandemic, many homeowners refinanced into mortgages with rates of 3% or less. Now that rates are around 7%, many are deciding to simply stay put.