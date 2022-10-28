The sharp rise in mortgage rates in 2022 has hampered housing affordability and led to fewer home sales. Aside from those obvious bits of fallout, the run-up in rates has also delivered a surprise: Many homeowners are choosing not to sell because they don’t want to give up the super-low rates they locked in during 2020 and 2021.
In the depths of the pandemic, many homeowners refinanced into mortgages with rates of 3% or less. Now that rates are around 7%, many are deciding to simply stay put.
“Sellers are on strike,” says Mark Fleming, chief economist at title insurer First American.
Reflecting that storyline, the number of existing homes for sale in the U.S. dwindled to 1.11 million in September, down from 1.14 million in August and 1.16 million in July, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Homeowners choose not to put their homes on the market for a variety of reasons. Some are worried about finding another home at an agreeable price, or they’re concerned about the economic outlook. Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index fell in September, its seventh consecutive monthly decline, as soaring mortgage rates crimp affordability.
Giving up a record-low rate doesn’t appeal to many homeowners, either. Based on a 30-year repayment schedule, a borrower who took out a $400,000 loan last year at 3% is paying $1,686 a month. Borrowing the same amount at a 7% rate pushes the payment to $2,661.
That has led to what Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders, calls the “mortgage lock-in effect.”
“If you’ve got a mortgage rate of 2 or 3 percent, you’re not likely to give up that note,” Dietz says.
Some 85% of U.S. homeowners with mortgages have an interest rate of less than 5%, according to Redfin. Homeowners in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. with a rate below 3.5% were 7.6% less likely to put their homes up for sale in August than those with a rate above 3.5%, the same Redfin report stated.
The lack of homes for sale helps to prop up prices, but this new mindset is playing into a sharp slowdown in activity. Existing-home sales fell again in September, the eighth month in a row of declining sales volumes, according to NAR.
While home values have cooled in recent months, they still remain near record highs. In theory, an equity-rich homeowner could sell and apply the gains to a down payment on a new place, thereby reducing the monthly mortgage payment.
All that equity isn’t doing much to boost the pace of home sales, however, which have been dropping steadily during 2022. While there are homeowners who need to sell because of job changes, divorce, death or other circumstances, for now, those who don’t are opting not to.
“With rates sitting above 6.5 percent for three weeks and no indication they’ll come down before the end of the year, people are only buying and selling homes if they need to,” says Chen Zhao, economist at Redfin.