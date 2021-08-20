Many American homeowners are passing up a prime opportunity to lower their interest rates and cut their monthly payments by refinancing their loans, according to a new Bankrate survey.
While the savviest homeowners already refinanced — and some have even done so twice — millions more have yet to take advantage of mortgage rates that once would have seemed unthinkably low. Among homeowners with a mortgage they’ve had since before the pandemic, 74% have not refinanced, according to the survey.
“The overwhelming majority of mortgage borrowers have not yet refinanced, despite record-low rates over the past year,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. “Cutting the monthly mortgage payment by $150 or $250, possibly more, can create valuable breathing room in the household budget at a time when so many other costs are on the rise.”
Among homeowners who haven’t refinanced, the most-cited reason was that they wouldn’t save enough money to warrant a refi. That choice was named by 32% of respondents.
“You may want to rethink that,” McBride says. “Today’s rates are at levels unseen prior to last year.”
To illustrate one example, if you have a 30-year loan for $300,000 at 4%, your monthly payment is $1,432. Refinancing to 3% would cut it to $1,265, a savings of $167 a month or $2,004 a year. You can use Bankrate’s refinance calculator to see if refinancing will save you money.
Closing costs and fees are the second most-frequently cited objection. Fully 27% of respondents named that as an obstacle. It’s true — closing costs can cost you thousands of dollars, typically 3 to 5 percent of the amount of the loan. However, if you can cut your rate significantly, you’ll recoup those closing costs.
Another common objection is that refinancing requires too much paperwork, a hurdle cited by 23% of those who have yet to refinance.
“Isn’t saving $30,000 over the next decade worth devoting a few hours of your time?” McBride asks.
Some 14% of those who haven’t refinanced said they plan to move or pay off the loan soon. That’s a valid reason not to refinance because it can take years to pay off closing costs, so refinancing is best for homeowners who plan to keep their new mortgages for years.
And 12% said their credit scores were too low to refinance. That could be another credible reason not to refinance — most mortgage borrowers in 2021 have higher credit scores. On-time mortgage payments are one of the best ways to boost your credit score, so make sure you’re paying your loan promptly.
Whatever your reason for not refinancing, you should take a closer look, McBride says. “The most-cited reasons for not refinancing might not hold up in this environment of ultra-low rates,” he says.