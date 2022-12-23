BOISE, Idaho — For years, people from all over the Treasure Valley have visited Roger and Sally DeBolt’s home during the holidays to catch a glimpse of their annual Christmas light display.
In 2017, Idaho News 6 featured the DeBolts’ light display, and it caught the attention of ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight.
This year is probably the last year for the show, because of Roger DeBolt’s health. He has a rare form of lymphoma and had a bone marrow transplant in 2019, requiring chemotherapy maintenance treatment.
“I had an infusion of an immunotherapy of chemo on January 5th. On January 12th of this year I came down with COVID,” DeBolt said.
He spent 63 days in the hospital. “In March, I was intubated. The doctors, the nurses, my family — no one thought I was going to make it,” he said.
While he was recovering, Sally DeBolt joined a few virtual meetings with a group of Christmas light enthusiasts from all over the country, just as she and Roger have done in years past. She let the group know about her husband’s condition. Several members donated to a GoFundMe account to help them with bills.
In April, while recovering in his hospital bed, Roger DeBolt decided to join one of the weekly virtual meetings. He was asked if he was going to do his Christmas light show this year.
“I’m wheelchair-bound right now. I have no idea what my physical capabilities are going to be,” DeBolt told them.
That’s when Ron Howard from California said: “Who wants to go to Boise to help Roger put up his Christmas lights?”
Several people volunteered. Meanwhile, Roger DeBolt recovered and was back on his feet. He didn’t expect the group to show up. But in November a group of 10 people showed up ready to help put up the lights.
The show began Nov. 24 and is scheduled to run through Jan. 7, at the DeBolts’ home in Boise. The DeBolts accept donations there for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Idaho.