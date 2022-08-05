Dog in yard

Dogs enjoy time outdoors during summer weather, but a backyard should be equipped for their canine comfort. A good fence, access to water and shade are essential for that.

 Metro Creative photo

Living with a dog will enrich your life in ways you can only imagine. Dogs do come with their own set of needs in the living space.

Whether you are buying a new home, building a new home or simply remodeling your current home here are some ways to make it dog friendly.

