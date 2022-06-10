MENOMONIE — A tour of five local gardens this month will include hundreds of hosta varieties, views of Lake Tainter, a waterfall and pond, and habitats that attract pollinators.
Stepping Stones of Dunn County’s annual garden tour returns as an in-person event on June 25, giving attendees a look into elaborate home gardens in the Menomonie area.
“After two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and virtual tours, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back – in person – to what will be our 21st annual tour … come rain or come shine!” Jane Redig, garden tour chairwoman, said in a news release.
Among those featured is the residence of Candy and Darwin Anderson, which includes a wooded area as well as waterfront along Tainter Lake. Their gardens include 383 kinds of hosta, a fairy garden and lilies.
Meanwhile at a farm south of Menomonie, Kris Winter has been transforming her property over the past 30 years into an outlet for her creativity.
“I love how my garden continually changes and constantly inspires me to create, collect and relax,” Winter said in a news release.
Her labors included unearthing a cistern from 1907 and surrounding it with fieldstone walls and flowers to make it a focal point in her garden. Tours of her property will also include a granary studio and a dairy barn that was converted into the Paper Cow Theater to host storytelling events and drama classes. Her gardens are also accented by outdoor artwork made by her brother, Bruce Radle.
Another rural garden included in the tour is Prickly Ash Hill, the home of Laurel and Fred Bird located west of Menomonie. In addition to numerous gardens, their property also features a sheep barn, feed shed, chicken coop and solar panel array.
Installing a waterfall pond on their property in the rolling hills north of Menomonie was the catalyst for a long-time gardening habit for Susan and Ted Hoyt. For the past 20 years, the couple has been adding perennials, annuals, container plants, pear trees, garden art and various natural wood accents to gardens around the water feature. Their garden is also a testament to overcoming stubborn growing conditions as they had to contend with heavy clay soil.
The fifth garden on the tour is at Dick Lamers’ home on Tainter Lake near Colfax. Over 40 varieties of hosta and other native plants grow in his lakefront garden.
All five gardens will be open to tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25 to attendees of the event.
Tickets cost $15 in advance or $17 during the event. Advance tickets can be purchased through Stepping Stones’ website, steppingstonesdc.org, or at several Menomonie area businesses. Tickets will also be sold during a special garden market at Stepping Stones, 1602 Stout Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 23 and 24. That sale will continue during the tour, and tickets can be purchased there or at any of the five garden spots.
Proceeds from the tour go to the food pantry, shelter and community connections programs at Stepping Stones.