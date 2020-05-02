It is once again that time of the year to get out your rakes for yard work!
While tidying up your yard, it if important to follow proper body techniques to avoid aches and pains or straining muscles.
To avoid soreness, it is important to start out spending short periods of time working on the lawn. It is best to start out with only a couple hours of yard work per day for the first few days.
If your body is feeling good and isn’t too sore after the first couple days, you can increase the amount of time spent on yard work the following days. But pay close attention to signs from your body saying it may be overworked, such as tired or sore muscles or a feeling of exhaustion.
If you are raking, try switching which side of your body you are raking on throughout the job. This allows the muscles in your back as well as your arms to distribute stress exerted on your back and arm muscles. This will allow you to rake longer, pain free and with less side effects the following days.
When you have finished raking your pile, keep in mind proper lifting techniques for debris disposal. Bend at your knees and keep your spine nice and straight and avoid bending at the waist. Kneeling while picking up the debris may be an option if bending at the knees is difficult.
Nothing says spring is here like yard work. Remember to start with shorter periods of time spent working, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and listen to your body if you start to feel sore.
Dr. Tom Tozer is a chiropractor at Imperium Chiropractic, a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information, please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.