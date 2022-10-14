BIZ-REAL-BANKRATE-HOMEPRICES-DMT

Year-over-year home-price growth decelerated at a record-setting pace in July 2022.

 Tribune News Service

Could housing prices finally be coming back down to earth?

S&P CoreLogic’s latest Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, released in late September, reports that price growth dropped by 2.3% from June to July — from 18.1% to 15.8%.

Recommended for you