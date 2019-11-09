While finding the ideal home is the first important step in creating a wonderful living environment for your family, you also want to choose the right neighborhood.
This is huge. Even the city of Eau Claire website agrees, saying, “Neighborhoods are the basic building blocks of the community, and their health and vitality are essential to the future.”
We are surely biased, but there are many great places to live in the Chippewa Valley. There are abundant resources and attractions, plus a neighborly mindset that goes a long way toward creating a sense of community.
So, what are some of the other specifics you should think about?
Here are some basic things to keep in mind:
Schools: With more than two dozen schools in the Eau Claire district and almost a dozen schools in the Chippewa Falls district, not to mention schools in nearby communities of Altoona, Elk Mound, Eleva, Fall Creek and more, there are many factors you may want to consider as you choose your neighborhood.
For example, are you interested in a Montessori school? Do you want to live close to an elementary school?
Amenities: The entire Chippewa Valley and western Wisconsin region is full of attractions, museums, parks and recreational options. You are likely to have favorites, or places you will visit most often, and you can plan for that in your homebuying strategy.
Planned or private communities? A planned community is designed to provide value, security and amenities that happen by chance elsewhere. A private community could be in the form of a “locked” neighborhood, such as condominiums or gated neighborhoods. Planned and private communities often include snow removal and grass mowing, plus an opportunity to be a part of deciding the covenants.
The good news is that living in the Chippewa Valley gives you a range of excellent communities to choose from whether it’s a new, custom home you’re looking for, or an existing home that could use an experienced contractor’s touch.
Enjoy your search and be prepared to be warmly welcomed wherever you buy, build or remodel.
Jessica Falk is the designer and showroom manager at R. Tews Construction & Design, Inc., a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information, call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com