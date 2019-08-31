Shingles, stone work and a metal roof prepare the Pioneer home design for any kind of weather.
This 2,052-square-foot home contrasts a rustic cabin quality with that of a contemporary structure built to last. The unfinished, skylight attic area over the two-car garage offers options as an art studio, an office or a guest area.
The entrance to the Pioneer has a covered porch providing a welcoming way to reach the front door. Plenty of storage space for coats and other outdoor gear is provided by closets that flank the entryway.
The entire left portion of the Pioneer is dedicated to the living room and parlor. Between the rooms, in the space directly opposite the massive rock fireplace, bay windows offer a view and extra light.
In the rear, a covered deck with steps into the backyard is accessed through a patio door in the living room.
The main bathroom is located between the living room and dining area, adjacent to the stairs to the second floor. The area underneath the stairs has a pantry.
The kitchen has been conveniently arranged with the sink and dishwasher on the counter end near the dining room. The range and oven are on an island.
A large utility room has room for laundry machines, as well as a built-in ironing board and counters for folding clothes. Just inside the door from the garage is a built-in bench for changing shoes and hooks above it to hang coats. A staircase in the utility room leads to the attic.
Upstairs the Pioneer has its master suite and second bedroom. Both have two skylights and very large wall closets. Both bedrooms are served by a large bathroom, which has two linen closets, a pair of sinks, a full tub and an alcove for the commode.