Christmas tree picking

Depending on the variety of evergreen you buy, Christmas trees vary in their aroma, softness of needles and ability to hold heavy ornaments.

 Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

The hunt for the perfect tree is oftentimes an important part of family tradition.

Buy local whenever possible by supporting local Christmas tree growers. Purchasing locally grown trees also reduces the risk of spreading unwanted pests into your landscape. Your local University Extension Service and state Department of Natural Resources provide updates on any threats.

