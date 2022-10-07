Tradescantia plant cutting

This tradescantia plant came from a leaf stem cutting.

 Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Whether your indoor garden has outgrown its location or you are looking to expand your garden, a bit of pinching, pruning or propagating may be the answer.

Grooming houseplants keeps your indoor garden looking its best and plants contained to the available space. You can use some of the trimmings to start new plants.

