An old-fashioned covered porch along with a brick exterior gives curb appeal to this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home design.
On one end of this house, the master suite projects outward to give the homeowners’ views of the both the backyard and front yard. The skylit master bathroom includes a spa tub, shower stall and large walk-in closet.
The opposite end of the house has the three other bedrooms, which share a full bathroom.
In between the sleeping areas are spacious areas for cooking, dining, relaxing and working.
A room next to the master suite has the flexibility of serving as a home office or a nursery. Nearby is the home’s third bathroom, which features a skylight and two sinks.
The vaulted family room occupies the center of the floor plan. There is a built-in corner wood stove to keep you and your guests warm. French doors at the back of the room lead out to the rear deck.
An eating bar separates the family room from the kitchen, providing a good spot for quick meals. The large kitchen includes plenty of cabinets and counter space, plus a walk-in pantry.
Formal meals can be served in the dining room at the front of the house, which is next to a living room.
The attached two-car garage is deep and includes a recycling center and workshop area.