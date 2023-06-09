BIZ-REAL-ISLAND-PALMBEACH-FL

Recently listed for sale is a private island called 10 Tarpon Isle in Palm Beach, Florida.

 South Florida Sun Sentinel

For buyers looking for their own private island and luxury living, an island in Palm Beach, Florida, has hit the market offering just that.

The property, 10 Tarpon Isle, is listed for $218 million. If it gets its asking price, it would be the most expensive home sold in Florida.