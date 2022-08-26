BIZ-REAL-ELECTRICAL-UPGRADE-MCT

San Francisco-based startup Span makes smart electrical panels that cost $4,500, not including installation. The devices are an alternative to upgrading a home’s wiring system.

 Tribune News Service

When Lee-Sean Huang and his husband David Colby Reed decided to decarbonize their 120-year-old Providence, R.I., home, they soon discovered it wasn’t even ready for a high-efficiency electric induction stove.

“We had to update the electrical, paying an electrician to run 240 volts for the induction range,” said Huang, who runs a design firm with Reed.

