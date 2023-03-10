BIZ-REAL-VACANT-BALTIMORE-BZ

Bree Jones, founder of Parity, believes there is a need for a land bank, a quasi-governmental organization that would acquire and sell vacant and abandoned homes and land to ease Baltimore’s vacancy crisis.

 The Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE — Bree Jones walked into a three-story rowhouse in Harlem Park, stepping on bare wooden boards and past exposed joists — the bones of a rebuilt house — and felt proud.

It doesn’t look like much now. But a year ago, it was rubble and trash inside a vacant shell. In two months, a couple plans to move into the finished house, helping to repopulate this West Baltimore neighborhood.