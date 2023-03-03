Q: We have to move for family reasons and put our house up for sale. It has been several months, and we are not getting much interest.
Our real estate agent keeps telling us to lower the price, but I know what our home is worth. Just a year or so ago, several nearby homes sold for more than our listing price.
What is going on?
A: The real estate market can change quickly.
Sometimes the changes are local, like when a new school is built close to an aging community, making it attractive to younger families. Other times, the change in the market is caused by more universal causes like a bad economy and rising interest rates.
Not long ago, houses were selling in bidding wars for above asking prices, and it seemed like property values went up every time you turned around. The seller’s market got so hot that it became hard to find an affordable home.
But that was then, and now the housing market has significantly cooled off.
Interest rates have risen, increasing mortgage payments for prospective buyers. Property taxes are up, as is the cost of insurance. Most home buyers are limited by the monthly payment they can afford.
As these costs have increased, so have the monthly housing payment tied to them. To compensate for this, buyers have started looking for less expensive homes.
Due to the foibles of human nature, it takes some time for home sellers to realize that the housing market has cooled.
No matter what houses were selling for in the past, homes are only worth as much as potential buyers are willing to pay today. Many sellers feel they are losing “profits” rightfully theirs and are slow to accept the new realities.
If you want to sell your house now, ensure it shows well. Keep it clean and uncluttered, and make sure the landscaping looks nice. You may want to spruce it up with a little fresh paint.
You will also need to accept that today’s prices are what matters, not what you could have sold it for a couple of years ago. Work with your agent to adjust the price to match what buyers are willing to pay now.
• • •
Q: I am buying a home, and my agent told me that I would need to send the money for the closing by wire transfer to the title company and that I needed to call the title company to confirm the details before having my bank wire the funds. I don’t understand why I can’t give them a check.
Is this legit?
A: Checks, even bank checks, can be stopped. They can also be easily counterfeited using modern technology. Because various parties will want their funds on closing day, the closing escrow agent will require “hard” funds, meaning they need money put into their account that cannot be called back or faked. Wire transfers are one of the only ways to accomplish this, and escrow agents no longer accept funds other than wire transfers at closing time to protect all involved.
Because of this requirement and the fact that real estate transactions involve large amounts of money, there is an ever-present threat of fraud. Criminals are constantly developing new ways to separate you from your hard-earned savings, and wire fraud is a genuine concern.
One of the more common scams involves a fraudster hacking into one of the participants’ unsecured email accounts. It may be your account that is hacked or your real estate agent’s, or even the title company or loan officer that falls victim to this. Once they have access to the account, they monitor the emails until a few days before closing. Then they send a fake email that looks like it came from someone you trust containing fraudulent wiring instructions.
If you are careful, this scam can be avoided. The best way is to deal with your closing professionals in person. Drive to the title company and get the instructions in person. Call them from an independently verified phone number if this is not practical. The independently verified part is crucial because you can not trust the phone numbers found on the unverified email.
You should insist on dealing with companies that use secure and encrypted email and take security seriously. Call and ask what they do to protect you.
I spend significant resources to protect my clients and am more than happy to explain it to anyone who asks and sometimes to people who do not ask.
There is no perfect way to protect yourself completely. However, taking the proper precautions can significantly reduce your chances of becoming a victim.
Gary M. Singer is a Florida attorney and board-certified as an expert in real estate law by the Florida Bar. He practices real estate, business litigation and contract law from his office in Sunrise, Fla. He is the chairman of the Real Estate Section of the Broward County Bar Association and is a co-host of the weekly radio show Legal News and Review. He frequently consults on general real estate matters and trends in Florida with various companies across the nation. Send him questions online at sunsentinel.com/askpro or follow him on Twitter @GarySingerLaw.