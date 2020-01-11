READY, SET, GROW: An annual winter gardening seminar will be on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire Area Master Gardener Volunteers Association and UW-Extension are presenting the “Ready, Set, Grow” seminar from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
Gardening writer Bonnie Blodgett will make her keynote speech, “Adventures in Gardening: The Blundering Gardener Strikes Back” at 9 a.m.
Following that will be breakout sessions with topics including floral design, perennials, garden health, new gardening trends, local foods, hostas, hemp growing, heirloom varieties and making mushrooms.
Registration for the conference costs $35 prior to Jan. 24, $40 after and at the door.
Lunch and two snack breaks are included with the registration fee. Those attending the hands-on mushroom workshop will need to pay an additional $15 fee.
Register online at eauclaireareamastergardener.org or call 715-839-4712.