EAU CLAIRE — Days leading up to the annual Parade of Homes involve hustle and bustle of turning recently-completed construction sites into fully-furnished showpieces for the work of local builders, contractors and designers.
Adding to the pressure this year are supply crunches that made some building materials and furnishings tough to get in a timely fashion.
Ingrid Schultz, owner of Fall Creek-based Legacy Custom Homes & Renovations, said getting furniture to stage the 4,550-square-foot home her company built just outside of Eau Claire is her most recent challenge.
But the experienced local homebuilder is nearing the finish line to have the house ready to be the premiere entry in the 47th Annual Parade of Homes, which is taking place June 12 through 19.
The event will feature 14 new homes, two remodeled ones and an exclusive virtual tour of a “zero-energy” home in Menomonie.
“Ticket sales have already been strong,” said Christina Thrun, executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.
The local trade group organizes the event, which attracts about 5,000 people in a typical year to peruse new homes. But the pace of early ticket sales is making Thrun optimistic this will be an above-average year. She believes the Parade of Home could see higher attendance due to people eager to experience events again after most of them were canceled or went online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much to see
Entries in this year’s parade range from twin homes to single-family houses going for more than $625,000.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that Schultz’s company is finishing is one of the higher-end ones with its abundance of space and features intended to make it the “forever home” that its owners will retire in.
Built on a wooded lot on Olson Drive in the town of Seymour, the home features plenty of space to host gatherings for the owners’ large family. The main level includes a big kitchen that is open to the dining area and family room. Beyond the dining room is a home office that protrudes from the rest of the home, allowing daylight in and scenic views from three different sides.
The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a big master bathroom with a walk-in shower.
Downstairs the finished basement includes a room with a wet bar for gatherings.
Subtly woven into the house are features that make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. It was a consideration crucial to the owner, who has a disability that may lead to him using a wheelchair someday.
With that in mind, there are no steps leading to the home’s entry; door frames and hallways are wide enough for a wheelchair; and an elevator is built into the home.
The house has a three-car attached garage, but next to it is a second building with large garage doors for housing an RV, UTV, riding mower and gear for fishing and other hobbies. Included in the secondary garage is a heated workshop with its own kitchen and full bathroom.
Legacy Custom Homes hadn’t been in the parade for about a decade, Schultz said, but got in this year as the homebuyer was interested in making a home that fit the event’s time frame and showcases what local builders can do.
Topping the trends
In addition to showing off talent of local tradespeople, the Parade of Homes also serves as inspiration to people looking to freshen up their current living spaces.
“People are always looking for the newest trends of things they can do in their own homes,” Thrun said.
Decorating ideas, new paint colors, different flooring materials and other ways to update a home will be on display during the eight-day parade.
Some of the trends Thrun has noticed is black increasingly used as an accent color on doors and trim. It’s part of what she sees as local homebuyers opting for some more modern touches as opposed to farmhouse aesthetics that had been popular in prior years. The latter trend hasn’t gone away completely though and pops up in a few parade homes.
For instance, in the premiere home on Olson Drive, the owner contributed barnwood from his grandmother’s farm to create decorative paneling for a display wall in the basement.
Aside from black becoming a popular accent color, another hue that Thrun noticed is increasingly appearing is different shades of blues used on cabinets and accent walls.