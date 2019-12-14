DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth has made it onto the list of U.S. markets real estate agents expect to be the best in the country in the next few years.
The National Association of Realtors in its just-released forecast picked 10 home markets across the nation that it expects to outperform during the next three to five years.
Along with Dallas-Fort Worth, the Realtors’ economists picked Charleston, S.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, Colo.; Las Vegas; Ogden, Utah; Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C.; and Tampa, Fla.
“Some markets are clearly positioned for exceptional longer-term performance due to their relative housing affordability combined with solid local economic expansion,” NAR’s chief economist Lawrence Yun said in the new report. “Drawing new residents from other states will also further stimulate housing demand in these markets, but this will create upward price pressures as well, especially if demand is not met by increasing supply.”
The Realtors’ study said that strong job growth is driving up prices in the top markets.
“In Ogden, Las Vegas, Dallas and Raleigh, job growth rose nearly 3%,” the report said.