PARADE WINNERS: An extensive remodeling project at a rural Eau Claire home won the people’s choice award in the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association’s inaugural Fall Parade of Homes held earlier this month.
Brooks Home Renovations took home the first place prize for updates it made to transform a home on Garfield Road.
Coming in second place was a new home built by Stars & Stripes Construction on Camden Court, near Jeffers Park.
A 5,900-square-foot home built by C&E Wurzer Builders just southwest of Eau Claire on Rygg Road took third place.
Seven homes were in the fall parade, which took place Oct. 1 through 4. Attendees were able to tour the homes in person during the fall event with procedures in place to prevent the transmission of germs, while the CVHBA’s usual June Parade of Homes was only held virtually during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic.
From staff reports