It’s December and that means the holiday season is just around the corner.
It’s the time of year for family gatherings, indoor and outdoor decorations and tasty food.
With less people traveling due to the pandemic, it may mean more people celebrating the holidays from their homes.
How can you save money on energy costs during this time of year?
Here are some practical ideas for helping you use less energy and save money this holiday season:
• Switch your home lighting and decorative lighting to LED bulbs. They are roughly 80% more efficient than traditional incandescent lighting.
• Use a timer to control and limit the amount of time that your lights and decorative displays are on.
• Use the smallest appliance to get the job done. For example, use the microwave or toaster oven for small cooking tasks and save the oven for big meals.
• No peeking! When possible, check on food through the oven window. Opening the oven door for even a few seconds reduces the temperature inside as much as 25 degrees.
• Invest in a programmable thermostat and set it to lower the temperature during certain times of day. If you do have a houseful, remember the cooking and extra bodies will increase the temperature, so you can turn the thermostat down a bit.
• Use ceiling fans in occupied rooms. Switch them to spin in the clockwise direction during the heating season which pushes warm air down.
• If you are leaving the house for an extended period of time, unplug electronics including the television, computers, printers, radios and coffee makers. Take time to disconnect these phantom energy users.
• Knowledge is key. Smartphone apps including SmartHub allow people to monitor energy use in their homes. This will help you see your energy usage patterns and identify high use times.
