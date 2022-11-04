Q: We are under contract to buy a home. We are trying to set up the inspection during the time the contract allows, but the seller did not allow access until the last minute.
Now we are up against the deadline, and the seller is not responding to our requests for an extension for the problem they caused.
What can we do?
A: Almost every real estate contract states, “time is of the essence.” This clause means that the dates and deadlines must be strictly followed, with no excuse or reason for a delay, unless that reason is specifically allowed in the written agreement.
While it is frustrating that your seller is pushing you past the deadline, that fact will not automatically extend your inspection period.
Due to a legal doctrine called the “statute of frauds,” all agreements about real estate purchases must be in writing and signed by all parties involved. That includes the extension addendum you are trying to get.
Even the seller texting you that a few extra days are OK will not extend the deadline because a text message is not a written document signed by the parties.
Since the seller will not sign an extension to give you more time to get the inspection report, you are left with two options.
First, you can forget about the inspection, take the chance it will be fine, and move forward with buying the property as-is.
The other choice is to terminate the contract under the inspection contingency clause before the time to do so ends.
After you protect your interests by terminating the contract rather than blowing past your contingency deadline, you can still keep negotiating with the seller to get back under contract, but with more realistic timeframes.
Even if this does not happen, it is often better to walk away from a deal than to put your deposit at risk.
Gary M. Singer is a Florida attorney and board-certified as an expert in real estate law by the Florida Bar. He practices real estate, business litigation and contract law from his office in Sunrise, Fla. He is the chairman of the Real Estate Section of the Broward County Bar Association and is a co-host of the weekly radio show Legal News and Review. He frequently consults on general real estate matters and trends in Florida with various companies across the nation. Send him questions online at sunsentinel.com/askpro or follow him on Twitter @GarySingerLaw.