Home inspection

Extending the period where a buyer can get an inspection of a home is something that would need to be done in writing with the seller’s approval.

 Metro Creative photo

Q: We are under contract to buy a home. We are trying to set up the inspection during the time the contract allows, but the seller did not allow access until the last minute.

Now we are up against the deadline, and the seller is not responding to our requests for an extension for the problem they caused.

Recommended for you