Amira Coleman bought her first home as a single woman in fall 2020 in Philadelphia. Female homebuyers had been making progress toward closing a gender gap, but that changed in 2022, according to a new Zillow report.

 The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — Single women have been gaining on single men when it comes to buying homes. But that progress stalled last year.

In metropolitan areas across the country, young single men are more likely than young single women to own a home, but the ownership gap had been narrowing and almost closed in 2021, according to Zillow, as more women entered the workforce and their incomes rose.

