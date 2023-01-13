BIZ-REAL-SNOWBIRDS-FLA-MI

Single-family home and condo prices continue to climb in South Florida, despite a slowdown in sales activity.

 AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It’s buying season for snowbirds, the time of year when out-of-state seasonal buyers flock to South Florida for their second home.

Picking up speed in January and lasting through the spring, these next few months are the optimal home shopping time for these buyers.

