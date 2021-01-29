Master Gardeners in western Wisconsin will host a virtual Growing Together spring garden seminar during February and March, featuring four online presentations from horticulture experts.
Registering for the seminar will give access to the presentations when they debut at 10 a.m. on Saturdays on YouTube Live and remain available for a limited time afterward.
The presenters and their topics:
• Feb. 20 — Sonya Burke, “Soil Preparation for Planting Vegetables.”
• Feb. 27 — Melinda Myers, “Creating a Private Space.”
• March 6 — Dr. Laura G. Jull, “Planting Trees & Shrubs.”
• March 13 — Kelly Povo and Phyllis Root, “Searching for Wildflowers in Wisconsin and Minnesota.”
Door prizes will be announced at the beginning of each session.
The cost for the Growing Together seminar is $10. Register online at eauclaireareamastergardener.org by Feb. 17.
Contact Andy Heren at Eau Claire County’s UW–Extension office, 715-839-4712 or andy.heren@co.eau-claire.wi.us, with questions about the seminar.
This year’s seminar is being organized by Master Gardener associations in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce and St. Croix counties.