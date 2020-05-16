Parade of Homes goes free, virtual
The annual Parade of Homes run by the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association will be a free, online-only event next month.
Instead of opening newly built and remodeled homes in the area for tours in person, the association will release video tours of several homes starting on June 24 at the website paradeofhomescv.com.
Additional home tours will be released on the website during July as well after construction on them is finished.
The association also announced this week that it will be adding a fall Parade of Homes to its list of events for this year. Featuring homes not seen on this summer’s virtual parade, the fall event is scheduled for Oct. 1 through 4.