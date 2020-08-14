In one way, shape or form, the drive toward environmentally friendly fuel sources has been discussed everywhere from local governments to utilities and even by individuals wanting to shrink their carbon footprint.
Photovoltaic energy production — better known as solar power — has become a popular environmentally friendly option.
As a growing number of residential properties erect their own PV systems, you may find yourself wondering if adding solar to your home is right for you.
Good news; the cost of solar panels has dropped significantly over the past decade. Solar projects are also eligible for federal tax credits and potential incentives through your electric utility or Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy program.
The time may be right for you, but where do you begin?
Contacting your electric utility provider is a first step. Not only will it be able to provide you with historic consumption data to help ensure your system is sized correctly for your needs, but your utility also will provide important information about interconnection policies to ensure the system is safely installed.
Most consumers remain connected to their electric utility and the utility will continue to provide electricity to the property for use when the solar panels are not producing, such as nighttime. When your panels are producing energy during the day, that electricity will power your home. Any excess electricity produced by panels is handled differently between electric utility providers, making it even more important to get your answers before making a purchase.
Finding a trusted installer is also an important task. Entrusting your solar installation to the lowest bidder could leave you with buyer’s remorse. A wise strategy is finding a local installer who can provide references. Your electric utility may be able to provide references as well.
Once an installer is selected, that contractor will be able to help you weigh the costs versus benefits of different installation types. There are roof-mount and ground/rack-mount systems to consider, and the size of the solar array to provide for your needs also will be a consideration. A trusted installer will ensure you make the right decision.
An alternative to the traditional on-site solar installation is participation in a community solar project. Not only does this allow the consumer to avoid the upfront cost of the solar installation and any ongoing maintenance costs, but it also allows them to source some or all their electricity through renewable resources. You can also check with your energy provider to see if there are other renewable energy programs available through your electric utility if installing your own solar system seems a bit daunting.
No matter the avenue you choose to pursue for solar energy, the fact remains the sun is an excellent source of energy.
After all, as a young orphan Annie famously sang, “The sun will come out tomorrow,” and you can bet your bottom dollar that solar panels throughout the region will be turning that sunshine into green, renewable energy!
Adam Westaby works for Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information, please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.