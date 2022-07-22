BIZ-REAL-BANKRATE-INVESTMENT-DMT

Houses dot the coastline of the Jersey Shore. Real estate remained the top choice for long-term investment among American adults in a recent survey.

 Tribune News Service

Mortgage rates are surging higher, inflation is soaring, and many experts are forecasting a recession may soon be on the way.

Despite these negative impacts on the housing market, real estate remains America’s favorite long-term investment in 2022, according to a just-released Bankrate survey. It was the third time in the last four years that real estate took the top honors.

