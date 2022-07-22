Mortgage rates are surging higher, inflation is soaring, and many experts are forecasting a recession may soon be on the way.
Despite these negative impacts on the housing market, real estate remains America’s favorite long-term investment in 2022, according to a just-released Bankrate survey. It was the third time in the last four years that real estate took the top honors.
In all, 29% of Americans said that real estate was their top pick for investing money that they didn’t need for 10 or more years.
Real estate made a strong showing, and it was the second-highest result — behind only the 31% it notched in 2019 — in the survey’s 10 years of polling. The runner-up in this year’s survey was stocks, which garnered 26% of Americans’ votes.
“Despite a housing market that is coming off the boil, preference for real estate remains high,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. “For the third time in the past four years and sixth time in the past 10 years, real estate is Americans’ preferred way to invest money not needed for more than 10 years. Despite a brutal bear market in 2022, the stock market was a close second.”
Bankrate surveyed 1,025 American adults from June 17 to 20 about their investment preferences.
The Bankrate survey also revealed key ways that investment preferences differed among groups, notably by age, income and gender.
Of all generations, millennials had the strongest preference (33%) for investing in real estate for money not needed in the next decade or more, consistent with results in prior years. And Gen Z and Gen X also preferred real estate above other options. In contrast, baby boomers preferred the stock market (33%) to real estate (25%). The boomers’ preference for stocks exceeded that of all other generations.
Besides being a favorite of baby boomers, the stock market was also the top pick for households headed by a college graduate (40%) and households earning more than $75,000 a year (40%).
About twice as many women (22%) picked cash investments such as savings accounts and CDs as their top choice compared to men (11%). Older millennials had the highest preference for cash investments of any age group, second only to their preference for real estate (33%).