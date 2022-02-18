The amount of equity you have in your home is the portion of your home that you’ve already paid off. If your house is worth significantly more than what you still owe on your mortgage, you may be able to use that equity to pay for home improvements or renovations.
But before tapping into your home equity consider the pros and cons that come with taking out a loan for home improvement.
Home equity can be a smart way to finance a remodel, especially as interest rates remain low. And the interest you pay on home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) is tax-deductible but there are important limits to understand before proceeding.
To begin with, the money must be used to substantially improve the home that secures the loan. It cannot be used for such things as personal living expenses or to pay credit card debt. Substantial improvements are changes or renovations that add value to the home, or prolong its useful life or even adapt the home for a new or different use.
Both home equity loans and HELOCs carry low interest rates because they use the home as collateral for the loan. Obtaining the most competitive rates however will depend on your financial situation.
Those who have good credit will have access to the most competitive rates, while applicants with less-than-ideal credit scores will pay a higher rate. In general, a credit score of above 700 will most likely qualify you for a home equity loan, as long as other application requirements are also met.
It’s important to shop around and check rates from a variety of lenders to ensure that you’re getting the most favorable rate based on your financial history.
You can also work on improving your credit score prior to applying for a home equity loan or HELOC to help improve your odds of securing a competitive rate. This can be accomplished by paying down outstanding debt, consistently making on time payments and disputing any negative items on your credit report.
Return on investment
Investing in your home is a smart idea, whether you’re looking to sell or create a more comfortable space for you and your family. If you’re considering selling your house, renovations may help it sell more quickly and for more money.
Drawbacks of using a home equity loan for home improvement
While there are many benefits to taking out a home equity loan for home improvements, it’s important to remember that there are also drawbacks.
Your home is collateral for the loan
Perhaps the biggest drawback to consider before signing on the dotted line for a home equity loan is the risk of losing your home should your financial situation change unexpectedly. If you fall behind on payments, your home could be foreclosed upon.
Consider your financial situation carefully before proceeding. This includes thinking about your employment situation, your current level of debt and other factors that may impact your ability to remain up to date with the loan payments. Be honest with yourself about whether your financial situation is stable enough to maintain regular payments for the long haul.
It can also be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor who can help crunch the numbers and determine whether a home equity loan is right for you. This type of professional can also help you develop a financial plan that allows for successfully meeting the demands of loan repayment.
Another drawback is the value of your property could decline and the bank may recall the loan. While home prices are soaring right now, that may not always be the case. From time to time there are substantial market corrections or downturns. The Great Recession in 2008 for instance, caused a housing crisis and many owners were suddenly upside-down in their mortgages—owing more than the fair market value of the house.
A market downturn can be especially challenging if you have a lot of debt associated with the home, says Mark Charnet, founder and CEO of American Prosperity Group, a retirement and estate planning firm.
“If the value of the home falls to where the loan balance exceeds the home’s value, the bank may call in the loan and force you to pay it all off or a significant amount of it,” Charnet says. “Failure to do so can possibly lead to a foreclosure action by the lender. Never loan yourself so much that a 5 to 7 percent reduction in your home’s value will trigger this type of ‘underwater’ event.”
With such concerns in mind, it is important to never borrow more money than you will need when taking a home equity loan or HELOC. It’s also important to be sure the renovations you are embarking upon will actually increase the home’s value.
A home equity loan might be more than you need
Using home equity for home renovations works best when you’re making significant improvements or have multiple renovation projects that will be covered with the loan funds. Often lenders have minimum borrowing requirements, which means you’ll need to be prepared to take out a substantial amount of money, more than you may feasibly need to use.
“A home equity loan can be a great option for borrowers if they’re looking to cover a large expense,” says Nicole Straub, general manager of Discover’s home loans unit. “Loan amounts tend to be higher than for unsecured loan products like personal loans.”
If you have smaller projects or renovations in mind, it may not make sense to take a loan that not only involves high minimum borrowing amounts but also includes closing costs and requires putting your home on the line as collateral. A personal loan or even a credit card may be a better choice for such circumstances.
The loan comes with additional costs
Because a home equity loan is a second mortgage, you’ll pay closing costs and fees, which can be expensive, ranging from 2 percent to 5 percent of the loan, Sterling says.
“If you’re planning a $30,000 kitchen remodel, you will end up paying much more than $30,000 in interest, closing costs and other fees,” she says. “If you have a home equity line of credit, you also run the risk of interest rates rising.”
The fees associated with this type of loan include origination fees, appraisal fees, document and filing fees, credit report fees and more. It’s important to factor these fees into the total cost of the loan when deciding it makes financial sense for your situation and needs.
Home equity loans vs. HELOCs for home renovation
Five value- boosting projects
1. Kitchen remodel
Kitchen remodels are the fifth-most popular project in the country among homeowners planning renovations in 2021, according to HomeAdvisor’s 2021 True Cost Report.
In addition, according to Remodeling’s 2021 Cost vs. Value report, minor kitchen remodels with midrange finishes recoup 72.2% of their cost in home value.
“Because of the relatively higher cost of kitchen remodels, financing these projects with lower-interest home equity loans could be a great way to improve your home value,” says Mischa Fisher, chief economist for Angi, the service that powers HomeAdvisor.
2. Bathroom remodel
Bathroom remodels also provide a relatively good return on investment, with 60% of a mid-range remodel’s cost recouped, according to Remodeling’s 2021 Cost vs. Value report.
“Bathroom remodels were the most-planned project for 2021 in the HomeAdvisor True Cost Report, but they also carry a high average cost of $13,401,” Fisher says. “Since that is more cash than most people would like to pay upfront, bathroom remodels could be one of the best options for financing.”
3. New deck
Decks have seen one of the most significant increases in popularity of the major projects tracked by HomeAdvisor’s True Cost Report, rising from the 10th-most completed project of 2020 to the seventh-most planned project of 2021.
They also provide a solid return on investment, according to Remodeling’s 2021 Cost vs. Value report, with wood deck additions recouping 65.8 percent of their value and composite deck additions recouping 63.2%.
4. Garage door
Replacing your garage door practically pays for itself, recouping 93.8% of the cost, according to Remodeling. That put it at the top of the list for retained value at resale.
5. Roof replacement
A roof replacement is a wise investment. An asphalt shingle roof can provide a return of 60.7%, according to Remodeling’s 2021 Cost vs. Value report.