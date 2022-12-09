DALLAS — Jimmy Bradley’s party house was languishing a bit on the market. Then Zillow Gone Wild discovered it.
Now the fans of unusual houses on the market are trying to figure out what it reminds them of. The house at 1809 Carl St. in Fort Worth is listed on Zillow and went viral in social media posts from an account called Zillow Gone Wild late last week. The property is almost as unique and indescribable as the owner himself.
“I didn’t really know how big of a deal it was,” said Bradley, 76. “I knew the house was special, but I never even thought about the world finding out about it.”
The highlight of the 7,000-square-foot, three-bedroom house with an attached studio is that more than 4,000 square feet of its space is devoted to an enclosed entertainment area. It has a heated pool with a slide and a diving board surrounded by an astroturfed area with an outdoor kitchen and pingpong, pool and air hockey tables.
“I’ve got a really lot of nice customers that have been very successful in life and have traveled all over the world, and their reaction to it is that they get this big old smile on their face, and they say, ‘Jimmy, I’ve been into lots of nice, fabulous, palacious homes, but I’ve never seen anything like this.’”
Zillow Gone Wild shares interesting real estate listings found on Zillow, such as a three-bedroom house in South Carolina that looks like a big teapot and a “butterfly house” in California.
As of Tuesday, the Fort Worth home has gotten 105,000 likes on Twitter and almost 31,000 likes on Instagram. On Facebook, the post has received 8,600 reactions and 4,300 comments.
“Part Dave and Buster’s, part 1980s drug lord. I LOVE IT,” said one Facebook user, Jamee Smith Gomez, in a Facebook comment. Another, Amber Dillon, tweeted “this is the party house you wish you had access to as a kid during winter.”
On Thursday, listing agent Lance Blann of Dave Perry Miller Real Estate got a screenshot of the house on Facebook while he was on vacation in Mexico.
“When I logged on there, there were already 3,500 comments,” Blann said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
He then started to get calls from friends, other agents and media outlets, followed by messages from investors and their agents. He even heard from a company that scouts out movie filming locations.
“Whoever runs that Zillow Gone Wild page, they don’t realize the power that they have,” Blann said.
Blann first listed the home in July for $795,000, but interest from serious clients was scarce and it only got five or six showings. He lowered the price last week to $745,000.
Now that the house has gotten so much attention, will it sell faster?
“People just don’t know what to do with the house, honestly,” Blann said. “It’s a big house in a neighborhood of smaller homes, and not everybody needs 4,000 square feet of recreational area and an inside pool.”
The man behind the home’s going viral is Samir Mezrahi, 40, a New York-based social media director for Buzzfeed who started the Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account in December 2020 out of a personal interest in browsing home listings on listing site Zillow.
“I felt like a lot of people out there were doing the same, maybe they were working from home, maybe aspirationally wanting to move, maybe they were actually thinking about moving,” Mezrahi said. “I started the account, and it really just blew up from the start.”
He launched Zillow Gone Wild on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok as well as a newsletter with almost 100,000 subscribers. The Instagram account now has 1.7 million followers.
Mezrahi said the Fort Worth house has become one of the most popular homes he has ever posted.
“In a lot of homes, from the outside, you can’t tell what unique things are going on inside,” he said. “And that [house] had just the ultimate indoor-pool chill space. It’s really been a fun one.”