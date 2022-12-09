BIZ-REAL-ZILLOW-GONE-WILD-1-DA

Homeowner Jimmy Bradley, 76, sits at the bar he built at his house on Carl Street in Fort Worth, Texas, that he has owned for about three years and “put his spirit” into.

 The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Jimmy Bradley’s party house was languishing a bit on the market. Then Zillow Gone Wild discovered it.

Now the fans of unusual houses on the market are trying to figure out what it reminds them of. The house at 1809 Carl St. in Fort Worth is listed on Zillow and went viral in social media posts from an account called Zillow Gone Wild late last week. The property is almost as unique and indescribable as the owner himself.

