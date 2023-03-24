Q: I read an article about people using fake deeds and lawsuits to steal people’s homes. It sounded horrible for the victims and is frightening.
How can I protect myself?
A: Real estate title fraud rarely occurs but is devastating when it does. In the type of scam that was recently in the news, a fraudster will record one or more fake deeds in the public records, then file a quiet title action to attempt to sanitize the transfer.
They will use the actual owner’s name in the lawsuit but have an accomplice served with the lawsuit at a different address. The accomplice then either fails to participate or accepts the allegations being brought.
The fraudsters can get away with this, at least for a while, because our public records and court system are open to the public. In a typical real estate transaction, a deed is signed, notarized, and recorded in your county’s official records. A title company or attorney typically does this, but anyone who knows how to do it can record a document in the public records.
Along with modern conveniences, technology has made it easier for fraudsters to create a fake deed that looks real. Anyone can file a lawsuit on their own behalf without using an attorney.
The best way to protect yourself is through diligence. Read your mail. If something looks out of the ordinary, check it more carefully and follow up if it does not make sense. Look for changing patterns.
For example, if you start getting advertisements from attorneys looking to help you with your lawsuit or save your house, or if real estate investors start texting you about buying your home, you should investigate to find out why you started getting targeting advertising.
You can monitor what is being filed with the court or in the land records by visiting the clerk’s website and searching for your name. If your name or property shows up, find out why.
You can call the clerk of the court or property appraiser’s office to see if they can help you understand what is happening. If they cannot help you, speak with an experienced attorney.
Resolving fraud is easier the earlier you catch it. While avoiding becoming a crime victim is impossible, diligence is your best defense.
• • •
Q: I have lived in a condo next to a golf course for 20 years and have never had an issue with a golf ball damaging our building. The golf course was recently sold, and the new owner renovated and moved the tee boxes around.
Last week I came home to a broken dining room window caused by an errant golf ball. There have been several other hits to the building recently. I spoke with the course manager about the problem, but nothing changed.
Do I have any recourse?
A: Depending on where you live, you accept some negatives along with the benefits. Living on a golf course means you have a great view, but it also means living with golf balls and the golfers who hit them.
Golfers must take care when playing and can be held responsible if they are negligent. However, even pro golfers sometimes hit wild shots.
When you buy a house next to a golf course, you accept the risk of errant shots. A golfer taking ordinary care who accidentally hit your building would not be legally responsible for the damage caused. That said, the golfer could have owned up to the damage and offered to pay for it.
Your situation is different because you and your neighbors only started having this issue when the new owner rearranged the course. Under the previous layout, you never had this problem which suggests that the new course is designed in a way that created a risk that was not there before. The course should have been laid out to avoid this issue or precautions taken to protect the neighbors.
You should present the bill for your new window and ask the golf course to pay for the damage they caused.
You should also request they fix the problem that the new design caused, such as by putting up some netting or moving the tee box.
If they do not comply with your simple request, you and your neighbors may want to speak with an attorney about compelling them to do so.
Gary M. Singer is a Florida attorney and board-certified as an expert in real estate law by the Florida Bar. He is the chairman of the Real Estate Section of the Broward County Bar Association and is a co-host of the weekly radio show Legal News and Review. He frequently consults on general real estate matters and trends in Florida with various companies across the nation. Send him questions online at sunsentinel.com/askpro or follow him on Twitter @GarySingerLaw.