The Greenridge 5 (407-57) is a single-level triplex with two bedrooms and two baths in each unit.
Each unit is 1,010 square feet of living space plus a 277-square-foot one-car garage. Long, covered porches extend the length of each garage up to the front door of each unit. The roof is hipped on each side and the garages are gabled, providing curb appeal to the building.
The entryway to each unit includes a coat closet, space for laundry machines and a door to their respective garages.
The kitchen is U-shaped with a center island containing the range and oven along with a cabinet overhead. Counter space is extensive with an eating bar on the dining room side.
The dining room and the living room are both vaulted and are one long open area. There is a set of patio doors opening onto a concrete patio and the backyard.
Off the living room is the master suite with a private bathroom. The suite includes a walk-in closet and a window with a view of the backyard.
Between the two bedrooms is the main bathroom.
The secondary bedroom has a large wall closet and a window overlooking the covered porch.