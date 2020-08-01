SUSPICIOUS SEEDS: Wisconsin residents have received unsolicited seed packages in the mail that originated from China and may contain invasive plant species.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection warns residents not to open, plant or throw away the seeds.
Instead, recipients are asked to report the seeds to DATCP using an online form found at tinyurl.com/y4oqd59v. You will then receive instructions on where to send the seeds and the packaging they arrived in.
Foreign seeds can be shipped to the U.S. using certificates guaranteeing they meet import requirements, but DATCP stated that’s not the case with unsolicited seeds. Without that verification, that means unsolicited seeds could contain invasive species, noxious weeds or other plants that could be harmful to native vegetation and animals.
From staff reports