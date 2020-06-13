HOMEBUYING HELP: Free online seminars are available next week to help explain the homebuying process to people buying their first home.
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority will host hourlong webinars starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
They will feature a presentation covering the basics of homebuying, including assessments, mortgages, making a budget and closing costs. Programs available through WHEDA also will be explained. The presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Register for the Thursday class at tinyurl.com/ycbl7z3o. Register for the June 20 session at tinyurl.com/y93jxzql.
