Bird's nest in an evergreen

Evergreens, like this yew, provide year-round appeal and shelter for birds.

 Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Temperature extremes, drought and storms take a toll on our landscapes. Sometimes a bit of pruning, proper care and patience is all that is needed to help plants recover. Other times, plants need replacing.

It is always sad to lose a favorite plant. The memories, time and money invested are lost, but it presents an opportunity to grow something new.

