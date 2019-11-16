Finding a dozen specific transom windows among the many found on homes in two Eau Claire neighborhoods proved a challenge that a handful of residents were up for.
The Eau Claire Historic Preservation Foundation’s annual house hunt contest began on Nov. 2, challenging local architecture buffs to seek out 12 transom windows pictured in that day’s Leader-Telegram.
Of the five entries in this year’s contest received by Thursday morning’s deadline, four had all the correct addresses listed for the corresponding photos of transom windows.
A random drawing of the correct entry forms resulted in LeRoy Johnson of Eau Claire winning a $50 gift card to Grand Avenue Cafe, 119 W. Grand Ave.
Another entrant, Lois Kempen, included a note with her entry form thanking the organizers for a challenging theme for this year’s contest.
“We have done the hunt every year. This was a tough one,” she wrote. “There are so many transom windows in Eau Claire.”
Kempen called the contest a fun adventure that has led her to see the varieties of architecture found around the city.
Transom windows are horizontal windows that are above other windows or doors, traditionally used to bring more light into stores and homes. House hunt organizers chose a variety of transom windows — some plain, others with ornate designs — to feature in this year’s contest.
Recognizing how many homes have these windows, the contest narrowed the search area. Half of the windows are on homes near L.E. Phillips Senior Center and the other half are in the North Side Hill Neighborhood.
Participation was down this time for the house hunt, which foundation president Janice Wnukowski attributed to the contest being held in fall this year instead of its usual running in warmer weather.
Hunters did have a few nice days with seasonal weather in the mid-30s and even mid-40s when the contest began, but a cold spell struck the area in recent days that could’ve made some people reconsider trekking around the city to participate in the contest.
To boost the number of people who take up the house hunt challenge next year, Wnukowski said the foundation likely will switch it back to spring or summer.