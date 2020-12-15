Dear Miss Manners: It seems that Cobb and chopped salads are now on menus everywhere and are as beautiful to look at as they are delicious to eat. My dilemma is how to eat them.
Does one toss it in one’s plate, so each bite contains a sample of a few ingredients? There usually isn’t a lot of room on the plate to do this neatly.
I drizzle a bit of dressing and eat a little from each section, working my way around the plate, adding dressing as needed once I reach the lower layers. But what is the preferred method?
Gentle Reader: When it comes to giant salads fitted in small bowls, one’s life — and dry-cleaning bill — is in one’s own hands. Your method is as good as any.
Miss Manners suggests you approach it like an archaeological dig, skillfully swirling and consolidating the further you approach the bottom. If it is any consolation, at least chopped and Cobb salads have the courtesy of coming in bite-sized pieces. Their cruel sibling, the wedge salad, is not so generous.
