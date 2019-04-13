We may have stumbled upon the greatest experiment known to womankind.
As Christian women, we have some idea of how to submit to the Lord. We spend time in the word and in prayer, we listen to podcasts and& worship music, we attend Bible studies and church, we volunteer, witness and love others to the best of our ability.
So, we have this Christian life down pat, right?
Maybe not quite ...
Ephesians 5:22 says, “Wives, submit yourselves to your own husbands as you do to the Lord.” (NIV)
What?!? — That must be a typo or some kind of metaphor. I was shocked the first time this verse really hit me. I thought, “I know how to submit to the Lord and I’m happy to, but submit to my husband, like that? He can’t be serious.”
These were honestly some of my thoughts. My husband is not God. I don’t think he even spends as much time with God as I do. I’m not sure he’s trying to follow God’s ways. He has made some pretty big mistakes. Lots of times I don’t agree with him. I can’t, I don’t want to, I don’t think I can submit to him as unto the Lord.
I spent a while like that. When the verse came up again, I knew there was something incredibly valuable in those words; something I had to explore.
Then I thought, “Maybe I should try it once and see what happens.”
So I did. Oh my! I wondered if I could keep it up for five minutes, five hours, five days? We are only human, so I assumed it would be bit of a charade, maybe fake it till you make it? Looking back at my journal during this time makes me smile.
Channeling my attitudes, behaviors and enthusiasm from years of learning to submit to God, I dove in, submitting to him “as unto the Lord.” I wrote down things HE had said TO ME throughout that first day. Here are a few that stood out.
“I’m falling in love with you all over again.”
“I’m having so much fun with you.”
“Why do you love me so much?”
I also wrote: “Saturday, we had the best date we’ve had in years ... Can’t wait to see how long I can keep this up. It’s amazing! Why don’t I always treat him like this? He’s such a good man … Thank you Lord for my husband!”
It’s been a couple of weeks now, and I’ve certainly had some setbacks as I’m sure I will from time to time, but this experiment is one I hope to continue until death do us part.
I am married to a flawed, human, wonderful man. I love him more than words can say, and I want to submit to him as unto the Lord. I will fail, but I will try again. I pray you’ll consider attempting this experiment too and find me on Facebook to let me know how it goes! May God bless you as you bless your husband.
Jenny Blaisdell lives with her husband and their three kids in northwest Wisconsin. Writing is her most loved hobby, and faith is her favorite topic.