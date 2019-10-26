HAM & SCALLOPED POTATO MEAL: An event will take place Sunday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, S12860 Coon St., Osseo. It will also feature a bake and craft sale. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for ages 5-10. For more information, call 715-579-7606.
TRUNK OR TREAT: An event will take place Thursday, Oct.31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 2233 Golf Road. There will be Halloween treats galore along with hot dogs and hot beverages. All are welcome.
BAZAAR & BAKE SALE: An event will occur Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at. Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center St. The zazaar features a silent auction and baked goods, including our famous lefse. There are also many craft booths with knitting, sewing, sport items, woods, holiday decor and cherished treasures. Call 715-514-3552 for more information.
HOLIDAY TEA & BAZAAR: An event will take place Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1221 Wesley St, Rice Lake. The bazaar will feature handcrafted products, whit proceeds benefiting Methodist and local missions. It will also feature a bakery, craft shops, plant area, deli, cookie walk and tea room. Tickets for the Tea Room are $3. For more information, contact Pat Turgeson at 715-434-3344.
GERMAN DINNER: A dinner will occur Sunday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, E11620 County Road JJ, Fall Creek. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 12. Carry outs available. Proceeds will support youth activities. For more information, contact Jan Charles at 715-225-4409.
FALL DINNER: An event will occur Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 1102 Superior St., Chippewa Falls. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-12. Carry outs available. For more information, visit http://www.zhumc.org.
ALL YOU CAN EAT FISH FRY: An event will take place Friday, Nov. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Father Agnew Parish Center, 2407 North Ln. The St. Olaf Men’s Club will host the event. Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for ages 65 and over and $4 for ages 5-12. Carry outs available for $11.
JUBILEE FALL FESTIVAL: An event will occur Sunday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 1712 Highland Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-12. Carry outs available for $10. Other activities include a white elephant sale, sash raffle, silent auction and bake sale. For more information, visit www.ic-ec.us.
NORWEGIAN DINNER: A Kaffee Lag and Norwegian Meatball dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov.10, 2019 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 6th & Ripley St., Cornell, Wisconsin. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for grades K-12. Carry outs will be available. There will also be a Bake Sale with lots of Norwegian Baking, Craft Sale and raffle.