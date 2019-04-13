FISH FRY: St. Mary’s Assumption Parish, 911 W. Prospect St., Durand, will host its Good Friday fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the church basement. The facility is handicapped accessible.
The menu will include large ($10) and small ($8.50) portions of baked or batter-fried fish, potato salad, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans, green beans, bread, cupcakes and beverage.
• • •
EASTER DINNER: Hope Gospel Mission is hosting its Easter community dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at 2650 Mercantile Drive, just down the road from the Hope Bargain Center, 2511 W. Moholt Drive.
Dinner is free, and everyone is welcome.
To get there, take Bus 20 to the Bargain Center or a shuttle service, which will run every 30 minutes from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. from the city parking lot across the river from the former downtown location.
For more information, call 715-552-5566 or go to hopegospelmission.org.
