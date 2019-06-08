PIE & ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Plymouth United Church of Christ, 2010 Moholt Drive, is hosting a pie and ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A huge variety of pies with ice cream will be available, along with a meal of brats, beans and potato salad.
The cost for pie and ice cream is $3 and for a full meal is $7.50.
People from the church also will deliver orders of five or more meals; call the church — 715-835-5475 — in advance or the day of to schedule a delivery.
More information is available on the church Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yyqhy6m8.
• • •
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: An old fashioned ice cream social will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tainter United Methodist Church, N7584 690th St., Colfax.
The menu will consist of hot turkey and barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, coney dogs, potato and pasta salad, baked beans, cake, pie, ice cream, sundaes, root beer floats and beverages.
To get to the church, take Exit 45 off Interstate 94, go right on Highway B to 730th Avenue, turn right onto 730th and then left on 690th.
For more information, call 715-235-9219.
• • •
CHARCOAL CHICKEN: Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 Highway S S., is having a charcoal chicken dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The menu will consist of charcoal chicken, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage.
The cost of an adult quarter-chicken meal is $10 and half-chicken meal is $12. The cost for children 5 to 12 is $5. Carryouts will be available.
• • •
WOMEN’S LUNCHEON: The Eau Claire Women’s Connection is holding its June luncheon from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, 828 Club View Lane, Altoona.
• Special feature: Don Hauser, “Wonderful World of Bees.”
• Inspirational speaker: Elly Lutz McDaniel, “Where is Your Life Going?”
The cost is $15 for the meal and program.
Reservations are necessary by Thursday; call Darla, 715-835-5288, or Kathy, 715-210-4842.
The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.
