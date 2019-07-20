ICE CREAM SOCIAL: An ice cream social will be held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 6118 County Rd. M, Elk Mound.
The menu will consist of potato salad, baked beans, barbecues, hot turkey sandwiches, hot dogs, pie, ice cream and beverages.
A bake sale will also take place from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.
A thrift sale will also take place Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.
Directions: From Eau Claire, take County Highway T to Highway 29. Head west on 29 to County Road M, then north three miles.
