WOMEN’S LUNCHEON: The Eau Claire Women’s Connection is hosting its July luncheon on Tuesday, July 16, at the Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, 828 Club View Lane, Altoona.
• Special feature: Linda Velie from Hope Gospel Mission will present “Giving Hope to Our Community.”
• Inspirational speaker: Chuckie O’Leary of Merrill will present “New Beginnings.”
The cost is $15, which is all inclusive.
Reservations are necessary by Thursday; call Darla, 715-835-5288, or Kathy, 715-210-4842.
The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.
• • •
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: An ice cream social will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Peace Lutheran Church, 917 Seventh St. E., Menomonie.
The menu will consist of barbecues, hot dogs or coney dogs, potato salad, baked beans, pie, ice cream and a beverage for $7.
Proceeds will go to the church youth for Luther Park Bible Camp.
• • •
PIE & ICE CREAM SOCIAL: A piece and ice cream social will be from 4:30 to 6:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave.
The menu will consist of barbecues, baked beans, chips, pickles, pie, ice cream and beverage for $6.50.
The event, hosted by the St. John’s Community Table Team, is a yearly fundraiser that provides the team with the funds to continue serving meals at The Community Table on the third Thursday of each month.
From staff reports