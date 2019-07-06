WOMEN’S LUNCHEON: The Eau Claire Women’s Connection is hosting its July luncheon on Tuesday, July 16, at the Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, 828 Club View Lane, Altoona.

• Special feature: Linda Velie from Hope Gospel Mission will present “Giving Hope to Our Community.”

• Inspirational speaker: Chuckie O’Leary of Merrill will present “New Beginnings.”

The cost is $15, which is all inclusive.

Reservations are necessary by Thursday; call Darla, 715-835-5288, or Kathy, 715-210-4842.

The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

• • •

ICE CREAM SOCIAL: An ice cream social will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Peace Lutheran Church, 917 Seventh St. E., Menomonie.

The menu will consist of barbecues, hot dogs or coney dogs, potato salad, baked beans, pie, ice cream and a beverage for $7.

Proceeds will go to the church youth for Luther Park Bible Camp.

• • •

PIE & ICE CREAM SOCIAL: A piece and ice cream social will be from 4:30 to 6:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave.

The menu will consist of barbecues, baked beans, chips, pickles, pie, ice cream and beverage for $6.50.

The event, hosted by the St. John’s Community Table Team, is a yearly fundraiser that provides the team with the funds to continue serving meals at The Community Table on the third Thursday of each month.

