ICE CREAM SOCIAL: An ice cream social will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 105 S. Holly St., Elk Mound.
Barbecues, hot dogs, chili dogs, baked beans, potato salad, pie and ice cream will be available for a freewill offering.
• • •
PIE & ICE CREAM SOCIAL: The annual pie and ice cream social will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 EastRidge Center.
A barbecue plate will be available for $7; and hot dog plate, $6. Meals include beans, chips, a pickle, ice cream, pie and a beverage. Pie, ice cream and a beverage will be available for $4. Carryouts will be available.
There will be a raffle drawing for a 55-inch TV at the social. Tickets cost $2 each or three for $5. Raffle tickets are available in the church office (715-514-3552). The drawing will be at the social, and ticket holders need not be present to win.
Food tickets also are available in the church office or at the door the day of the event.
