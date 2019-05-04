SPAGHETTI DINNER & SILENT AUCTION: The third annual spaghetti dinner and silent auction benefiting Sofas for Service will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center.
Sofas for Service collects gently used household furnishings and gives them, free of charge, to veterans in need. The nonprofit also purchases new beds for these veterans.
The spaghetti dinner and silent auction are Sofas for Service’s only fundraiser for the year, and it uses the proceeds to pay rent on its warehouse, insurance and new beds.
The silent auction will include an autographed 100th season Green Bay Packers football, Milwaukee Brewers club seat tickets, Minnesota Twins diamond box tickets, an autographed hockey puck and picture by the Minnesota Wild’s Ryan Suter, Country Jam tickets, homemade quilts and more.
The cost for the dinner is $10 for adults; and $5, children 12 and younger. People don’t need to purchase the dinner to attend the silent auction.
• • •
PANCAKE BREAKFAST & BASKET RAFFLE: A Mother’s Day pancake breakfast and basket raffle will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 12, at the Sacred Heart-St. Patrick’s Parish dining hall, 322 Fulton St.
The menu consists of a chocolate fondue fountain with fruit, pancakes, baked french toast casserole, sausage, fruit cups, scrambled eggs with optional salsa, hot sauce and/or cheese, juice, milk and coffee.
The cost for breakfast is $4 for children; $6, adults; and $25, family.
Raffle tickets cost one for $1; 15 for $10; and a winspan for $20.
By reserving your place ahead of time, breakfast can be served to your table; contact Michelle, 715-835-2693 or michelle@shspec.org.
• • •
WOMEN’S CONNECTION LUNCHEON: The Eau Claire Women’s Connection is holding its May luncheon at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, 828 Club View Lane, Altoona.
The event will feature Dani Claesges, coordinator of the Eau Claire school district’s homeless program, and Sherry Segal of Owatonna, Minn., who will present “My Journey From Hopelessness to Joy in Christ.”
The cost is $15, which is all inclusive.
Reservations are necessary by Thursday; call Darla, 715-835-5288, or Kathy, 715-210-4842.
The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.
From staff reports